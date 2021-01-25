SENIORS: Green Corps Info Session Feb. 3 @ 6-7PM

Join Caro, current Field Organizer with Green Corps, to hear more about this post-grad opportunity! Green Corps is a one-year program that prepares recent college graduates for a career in environmental organizing by providing training, hands-on experience running campaigns, and helping to connect organizers with jobs in the social change movement afterward.

Our program starts by putting you in intensive classroom training. You learn about issues and campaigns, organizing theory and principles, and skills from recruiting volunteers to staging a media event. Then, you move to a more hands-on experience. You make a difference on important campaigns to transition our country to clean energy, protect wildlife, and more.

The planet needs all the help it can get. To win now and build a strong foundation for lasting progress, we need people who know how to organize: to run organizations and campaigns that will inspire the support and action we need to save our planet. We’re accepting the top 20 out of more than 1000 applicants for our 2021-2022 program.

If you’re passionate about the environment and ready to learn and practice the craft of organizing, join Green Corps’ info session on February 3rd to learn more, or apply directly through our website! Green Corps’ year long program begins in August 2021 with Introductory Classroom Training, and continues with field placements in multiple locations across the U.S. Candidates must be willing to relocate. For the foreseeable future, all of our staff are working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.