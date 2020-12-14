Seniors & Febs: 2021 Meridian Institute Ruckelshaus Fellowship Program is Open for Applications

Meridian Institute is pleased to announce the opening of the tenth annual application cycle for our Ruckelshaus Fellowship Program! Meridian is a mission-driven, non-profit organization that has helped clients and partners develop and implement solutions to complicated, often controversial problems—big and small, global and local—on issues of climate change, food systems, forests, water, science and technology, and more. Meridian Institute designs, manages, and facilitates collaborative processes that bring people together who understand the issues and have a stake in their resolution.

The Ruckelshaus Fellowship is an opportunity for early-career professionals to contribute to Meridian’s mission—to play hands on roles in helping people collaborate to solve complex problems and implement solutions that improve lives, the environment, and the economy. While each fellowship experience is unique, past Fellows have worked on issues as diverse as climate policy, global and domestic food security, water management, data for social good, and global resilience, among others. The Fellowship is a two-year, full-time position with Meridian, and applicants who are selected will begin work in June 2021.

Linked here is our Ruckelshaus Fellowship Application Guide, which provides an in-depth look into the fellowship—including position responsibilities, application instructions, FAQs, and insight from current and past fellows. The deadline to submit applications is 10 pm EST, Monday, February 1, 2021. Please apply through the Meridian Institute Applicant Portal.

Thank you for your interest in the Ruckelshaus Fellowship! We look forward to your application. Please reach out to fellowship@merid.org with any further inquiries. For more information about Meridian Institute, please visit www.merid.org.