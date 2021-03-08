Seasonal Field Technician Position in Yosemite National Park

Seeking one field technician to assist in fieldwork in Yosemite National Park on research projects involving data collection on monkeyflowers (Mimulus guttatus and M. laciniatus).

These projects are through Dr. Kathleen Ferris’ Lab at Tulane University in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department. Projects focus on understanding adaptation and natural selection in a genetic model system.

Dates: The position begins April 1st (flexible) and may extend until September 1st.

Compensation: $420 per week stipend ($14/hour, 30 hours per week equivalent). Hours vary based on experimental stages.

Details: Assistant must live and work collaboratively with members of the Ferris Lab (Diana Tataru, Caroline Dong, Bolívar Aponte Rolón). Shared accommodation is provided at Yosemite Field station in Wawona, California.

Responsibilities: Planting seedlings and monitoring survival. Collecting phenotypic data and seeds.

Required qualifications:

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Vehicle access and ability to drive on windy roads.

Ability to walk up to 5 miles per day, carry equipment, and kneel for long hours.

Collaborative and friendly attitude.

Follows directions carefully.

Works well both independently and with others as a member of a research team.

Desired qualifications:

Knowledge of plant anatomy.

Plant identification skills.

To apply, please submit a resume and two references by March 15th. Please submit questions and application materials to Diana Tataru (dtataru@tulane.edu) and Caroline Dong (cdong1@tulane.edu).