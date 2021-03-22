Salvation Farms is Looking to Hire a Gleaning Coordinator

Salvation Farms’ mission is to build increased resilience in Vermont’s food system through agricultural surplus management. Our work explores diverse opportunities to respond to Vermont’s surplus farm food in an effort to build food system security and regional food resilience. We run a gleaning program, serve as backbone support to the Vermont Gleaning Collective, and have operated a surplus crop food hub and workforce development program. Other aspects of our work include technical assistance, creating resources for gleaners, supply chain development, experiential education, community building, cross-sector colleague collaboration, research, dialogue facilitation, and state, regional, and national engagement.

Our Lamoille Valley Gleaning program dates back to the start of Salvation Farms (2005). Gleaning is the reaping of crops after the harvest. Today our gleaning program serves upwards of two dozen farms and orchestrates weekly, year-round distribution of gleaned produce to more than 40 different recipient sites: youth organizations, Meals on Wheels kitchens, community programs, and food shelves. In recent years, LVG staff and volunteers glean and distribute 50,000-70,000 pounds annually of high-quality, locally grown produce that would have otherwise been lost on farms.

Position Summary

The Gleaning Coordinator is responsible for providing Lamoille Valley farms with professionally-coordinated gleaning services, engaging community members in hands-on learning and farm-fresh food rescue, and coordinating the regular distribution of surplus crops to create a more inclusive, secure local food system. The Gleaning Coordinator regularly partners with member organizations of the Vermont Gleaning Collective on regional or large-scale gleans, distribution, and program collaboration. Salvation Farms’ Gleaning Coordinator will serve a complimentary role to the organization’s other agricultural surplus management strategies including such activities as minimal processing and brokering of Vermont’s farm surplus produce.

A strong candidate is a people person that has produce farming experience, physical and mental endurance, excellent time and people management skills, and the ability to oversee a diversity of responsibilities.

Visit Salvation Farms website for a link to the full position description and for instructions to apply: https://www.salvationfarms.org/get-involved/#jobs