Rich Earth Institute in VT is HIRING GRADS

Spread the word! The Rich Earth Institute has an 11 month ECO Americorps position opening this fall at Rich Earth. This position is hosted through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s ECO AmeriCorps program, which has been operating for nine years in local organizations in communities across the state. ECO AmeriCorps members complete an 11-month term of service and are well-supported. Member benefits include gaining access to professional networks and training, an education award, health coverage and a living stipend. ECO members have the opportunity to explore areas of interest, build connections and gain confidence necessary to propel a career. Contact dustin.bowman@vermont.gov with questions about the ECO Program.

The Rich Earth Institute reclaims human urine as a fertilizer, preventing downstream nutrient pollution, conserving water resources, and providing sustainable fertilizer to local farms. Since 2012, Rich Earth has operated the first and largest community-scale urine nutrient recycling program in the US. Rich Earth advances the use of human “waste” as a resource through demonstration, research, and education. There is a steady flow of projects in each of these arenas for the ECO Service Member to support and potentially lead. The ECO position will be tailored to the skill set and interests of the Service Member.

LEARN MORE & APPLY HERE: https://dec.vermont.gov/administration-innovation/eco/prospective/positions