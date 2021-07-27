PULSE invites talented college grads to partner with Pittsburgh nonprofits for a year of service and leadership

PULSE (Pittsburgh Urban Leadership Service Experience) fellows SERVE with a Pittsburgh nonprofit, LIVE in intentional community, and GROW as a leader.
Core values:
- Engaging in the possibility of the city
- Personal and professional growth through service
- Celebrating the creative energy of young adults
- Building strong and enduring relationships
What can you expect from the PULSE program?
- A year-long leadership and service experience beginning in August 2021
- Intentional community living experience with other PULSE fellows
- A nonprofit partnership that fits a PULSE fellow’s interests and skills
- Personal/professional development through weekly seminar, spring/fall retreat, mentoring program, and coaching meetings
- Room and board
- Health insurance reimbursement
- Food and public transportation coverage
- Modest personal stipend – $100/month