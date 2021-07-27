CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

PULSE invites talented college grads to partner with Pittsburgh nonprofits for a year of service and leadership


by

PULSE (Pittsburgh Urban Leadership Service Experience) fellows SERVE with a Pittsburgh nonprofit, LIVE in intentional community, and GROW as a leader.

Core values:

  • Engaging in the possibility of the city
  • Personal and professional growth through service
  • Celebrating the creative energy of young adults
  • Building strong and enduring relationships

What can you expect from the PULSE program?

  • A year-long leadership and service experience beginning in August 2021
  • Intentional community living experience with other PULSE fellows
  • A nonprofit partnership that fits a PULSE fellow’s interests and skills
  • Personal/professional development through weekly seminar, spring/fall retreat, mentoring program, and coaching meetings
  • Room and board
  • Health insurance reimbursement
  • Food and public transportation coverage
  • Modest personal stipend – $100/month
Learn more and apply
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.