Middlebury Study Away Program-CA Climate Semester: Resilience, Solutions, Justice

The all new California Climate Semester, which will be offered for the first time in Winter Term and Spring Term of 2022 is now open and accepting applications. Middlebury College students will spend the winter and spring at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey learning from climate leaders at the graduate level.

Middlebury College students have the chance to access the extraordinary resources of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS), which features a Master of Arts in International Environmental Policy, Center for the Blue Economy, and connections with hundreds of environmental and non-governmental organizations.

Professor Dan Brayton, Professor of English and American Literatures and Program Director of the Environmental Studies program at Middlebury College will be directing the program for the first two years.

As a new program, they are expecting to enroll ~15 Middlebury undergraduates in the inaugural 2022 program (January-May). Students will live in the new student dorm located near the Midd campus in Monterey. (Re)construction of the facility is currently underway. Students will enroll in a team-taught Winter Term course in Monterey followed by four courses in the spring (2 electives taught by MIIS International Environmental Policy colleagues, one place-based course taught by the Director, and one practicum).

Applications for the semesters are due by February 1st of the year preceding the spring semester away (so for this first cohort, this February 1st, 2021). Start an application or write to Programs Assistant, Heather Sitkie to request information or assistance.

For more information, check out the webpage here: https://www.middlebury.edu/office/study-abroad/programs-locations/california-climate-semester