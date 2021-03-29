Midd Gig: Climate Analytics Science Research on Passenger Transport

This Midd Gig posted in Midd2Midd comes to us from Middelbury alum Clare Waldman ’10, Project Manager, Climate Policy Team: Support the Climate Analytics’ Policy Team in conducting research about the best practices in transport sector. This will involve conducting research about the ways in which emissions from different modes of transport can be reduced while the mobility options increased. While the position is unpaid, you will gain experience in working for a globally recognized climate think tank while contributing to solving the major environmental challenge of our times. If time difference allows, you will also participate in calls with the project partners and project meetings (most project staff are based in Berlin, Germany). Finally, you will also benefit from the research conducted by others, especially in the area of climate mitigation in transport sector.

Posted On: Mar 25, 2021. Post Expires: Apr 23, 2021.

