Making Environmental Connections at Midd — Eat & Greet on Wednesday, 5/4

This event will take place on Wednesday, May 4th from 4-6pm! There’s so much good work on environment, climate, and justice being done at Middlebury and during the pandemic, we’ve deeply missed having the ability to really connect to understand how we’re prioritizing our efforts, as well as how we can best coordinate with and support each other. So come celebrate the end of the semester while re-establishing, re-imagining, and building new connections across student groups, faculty, staff, and other environmental initiatives on campus!

Through the event, we’re seeking to facilitate conversations about environmental work here at Midd through some icebreaker games and create a visual ideas map to record our network of connections.

COME JOIN US in the Franklin Environmental Center courtyard!!