Lots of News from Our Food Systems Studies

**October Series on Food System Jobs**

“On behalf of the North American Food Systems Network, let me share this networking opportunity about young people creating and finding food system jobs.

This series is designed for students and other emerging professionals; all are welcome. It will be hosted by students, with support from established leaders in food systems work. Please encourage your students to sign up HERE; there is no cost to attend.

The four-part series (Oct 6, 19, Nov 3, 16, 2021) will highlight job creators and featured career speakers from within the food systems profession.

NAFSN is a professional development association for people working together to promote resilient local and regional food systems in the advancement of equity and healthful food access for all. We are the sister affiliate of the Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development. “

**Cool Article of Interest**

They create jobs, open farmers’ markets, and make local food resilient, just, and equitable. Chances are, you’ve never heard of them.

**If you’re interested in farm-based education, here’s a great newsletter to sign up for**

The Farm-Based Education Network (https://www.farmbasededucation.org/). They’ve got a great Job Board HERE.