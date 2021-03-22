Knoll Garden Hours-Looking Ahead to Spring!

Knoll Garden Volunteer Hours will begin the week of Monday, March 29 and be held on a fixed weekly schedule through the end of spring semester:

Tuesdays: 1-3pm

Thursdays: 11-1pm

Fridays: 11-1pm** and 2-4pm

Sundays: 9-11am**

**New this semester, the Friday and Sunday morning sessions will be reserved for folks who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and other people of color).

More info about Garden Volunteer Hours:

Signups are required in advance, and you can find the link later at go/knoll and go/knollhours

New this semester: signups will be released in two-week blocks, and go live for that block at 10am every other Monday morning

Due to incredible popularity last fall and in order to welcome as many folks as possible, we are asking everyone to limit themselves to six or fewer signups for spring semester

We are again offering PE credit for folks who attend at least 8 hours of garden volunteer time (four full sessions)

Not quite sure what to expect? There is detailed information in the signup description, and you can reach out to one of our friendly Knoll interns to chat. We warmly welcome all questions!

Spots are available only to students enrolled as in-person learners.

Some friendly general reminders about visiting the Knoll:

Please walk the safe route down to the Knoll, either via Bicentennial Way or down the hill next to the Ridgeline apartments. Please, please, please do NOT walk directly along Route 125.

Beginning Friday, March 26, portable toilet and trash/recycling receptacles will again be available

A few guidelines for the space: masks are required at all times, please stay on grassy paths (especially important in springtime), keep furry friends on leashes, and apart from the Grazing Garden, please leave the harvesting to us

Want more Knoll love? Check out MCOF for additional events and goings on this semester

Interested in hosting an event at the Knoll? You can read all about this process at go/knollevents. Please plan ahead!

Flower cutting flower season typically begins in July. There will be some early spring blooms at the Knoll, but please savor them in place to spread the love with other visitors

Thank you for being good neighbors to our farming friends, the Scholtens, who graze and manage as a livestock food crop some of the fields adjacent to the Knoll. Remember that fencing can be electrified and let’s leave plenty of space to not find out.

Interested in reading more about what went on at the Knoll in the 2020 growing season? You can read the full annual report here.

Please pass questions along to Megan and/or a Knoll Intern and we cannot wait to see you out there.

Here’s to spring!

Megan and the Knoll team