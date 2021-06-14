Join the Global Impact Career Popup

Global Impact Career Popup–WHAT???

This will be a live event on June 21 from 7 am to 1pm US EST gathering some of the world’s most talented organizations and professionals hiring and supporting a wide-variety of changemakers advancing careers of impact. We are combining our collective experience, reach, and creativity in a highly interactive & engaging online event with hundreds, if not thousands, of professionals and students seeking to combine purpose and their career.

Attend highly interactive workshops, meetups, connect with employers and walk away with new ideas, connections and strategies for all things careers of impact and change.

Do Good + Do Well. To register for the event make a donation to an organization working on covid relief in India, Colombia or other locations. Choose the amount you want to give as well as the organization (or select one we recommend & trust). This is a pro-bono event conducted with love by the co-creators.

WHAT IS THE POPUP?

· 20 + interactive breakout sessions on all things careers of impact including: building a high-impact resume, understanding the hiring process, how to switch to the social impact sector as a mid-career professional, to grad or not grad, landing social impact fellowships, sessions on building careers in specific sectors and more

· Meetup and networking sessions

· Chance to meet with key employers and organizations in the impact space

WHY ATTEND?

· Learn from some of the world’s leading impact professionals/organizations including Ashoka, PCDN. Global, Arthan, Moving Worlds, Matteria, and many more.

· Network with employers and peers from around the world

· Support Covid Relief in India and Colombia & beyond

· Learn about the key trends and opportunities in social change and social impact careers

· Develop improved materials and strategies to improve your job search

· Receive tons of resources to help you in the next stage of your career