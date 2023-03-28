Join CCI and the Climate Action Capacity Project (CACP) for UpNext: Careers in Climate Solutions March 30-31

When it comes to the field of climate solutions, there is a broad variety of ways to pursue your interests and find outlets for your abilities. The panelists will talk about the trends shaping the scope of this industry and what they mean for future roles in this field? Hear from a panel of Middlebury alumni with a variety of backgrounds who now have careers across a wide spectrum within the industry.

JOIN US IN WILSON HALL, MCCULLOUGH ON THURSDAY, MARCH 30 AT 4:30 PM FOR A PANEL DISCUSSION AND THEN A NETWORKING/DINNER EVENT TO MEET AND ASK MORE QUESTIONS:

A Conversation With:

Brian Ambrette ‘02 (Physics), Senior Climate Resilience Coordinator at the State of Maine, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future

(Physics), Senior Climate Resilience Coordinator at the State of Maine, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & the Future Joshua Axelrod ’05 (English), Senior Policy Advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council

(English), Senior Policy Advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council Amer Barghouth ’05 (International Politics and Economics), Technical Director of Energy Services at DT Global

(International Politics and Economics), Technical Director of Energy Services at DT Global Cher Griffith Taylor ’11 (Political Science), ZEV Strategy Consultant at D+R International

(Political Science), ZEV Strategy Consultant at D+R International James Hand ‘08 (Physics), Energy Engineer at Evernorth

(Physics), Energy Engineer at Evernorth Dan Kane ’09 (Biology), Senior Manager at TerraCarbon

(Biology), Senior Manager at TerraCarbon Caitlin Littlefield ‘07.5 (Environmental Studies) Lead Scientist at Conservation Science Partners

(Environmental Studies) Lead Scientist at Conservation Science Partners Andrew Savage ‘03 (Political Science) VP of Sustainability & Founding Team at Lime

Friday, March 31 – Events

10:00 am – 12:00 pm Concurrent Breakout Sessions

Experienced alumni professionals currently employed by a variety of organizations and firms all relating to climate solutions will host multiple breakout sessions designed to set you up for success as you explore career possibilities, apply for positions, interview, and begin your own career tackling the solutions towards one of society’s largest global problems. Each workshop is 1 hour; stay as long as you can or visit another sector and expand your knowledge base. Click below to see the schedule of events.