Jobs & Summer Internships at the Consortium for Energy Efficiency in Boston￼

From recent graduate, Maya Saterson ’22 – Consortium for Energy Efficiency

“I graduated last year as a Conservation Psychology major and now work for Kira Ashby (’05) at the Consortium for Energy Efficiency. I remember meeting with you a few times and I had Jon for ENVS401 and he was my second thesis advisor.

For students who would be eligible for the CCI Summer Funding, we have two summer internships (see internships on Handshake.)

For recent or almost grads (’22, ’22.5, ’23) looking for a job in the Boston area (or potential to be remote), we also have one, entry level, full-time job opening on our Residential team. The description is on Handshake.

I started at CEE as an intern Summer 2021 using the CCI funding and came back as a program assistant this summer. I would be happy to chat with any students who are interested or want to network or who are looking for direction.

We have also posted all to Handshake. Please see those postings for job descriptions and you can reach out to Maya Saterson (she/her), Program Assistant, Center for Equity and Energy Behavior, Consortium for Energy Efficiency at 978-972-5502 | msaterson[at]cee1.org, www.cee1.org“