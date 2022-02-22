Intern with VPIRG on Climate & Environmental Health Campaigns This Summer!

VPIRG was founded at UVM in 1972 as a consumer protection organization. Since then, it has consistently advocated on behalf of Vermont’s people, environment, and locally based economy by engaging Vermonters statewide in the democratic process. Our largest outreach operation — the summer canvass — consists of hiring nearly 100 young people (mostly students) full-time to canvass door-to-door across Vermont to generate grassroots support for the most important environmental, consumer protection, and democracy-related issues we face as a state. We provide extensive skills training and leadership opportunities so students have experience at the front lines of grassroots environmental organizing. This is a paid $15/hr full-time position and we accept OPT/CPT work authorization.



If you want to make a positive difference on climate, environmental health, consumer protection, and government reform while spending much of your time exploring towns across Vermont, this is the job for you. APPLY NOW AT:

http://www.vpirg.org/2022CanvassApp