Intern This Summer @VNRC to Protect and Enhance Vermont’s Natural Environments, Vibrant Communities, Productive Working Landscapes and Rural Character

There’s an exciting opportunity at Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) this summer for a 2022 Mollie Beattie Intern. Named in honor of the late Mollie Beattie, who served as Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from 1991 to 1996 following years of environmental service in Vermont, this opportunity is open to a graduate level student—or a recent graduate with a natural resources or law degree—who intends to pursue a career in environmental science or natural resources policy or law. They also said they would accept applications from an undergraduate.



The intern will help coordinate initiatives related to water quality, land use planning, sustainable community development, and forest and wildlife conservation. The scope of work will be matched with the intern’s experience and interests.

The internship will run for 8-10 weeks between June and August 2022. While we anticipate that the work of the Mollie Beattie Internship will be performed largely remotely, we leave open the possibility for in-person work if the selected candidate and conditions allow. Please indicate your availability for such work in your letter of interest.

Compensation: Paid up to $5,020 for approximately 8-10 weeks of work.