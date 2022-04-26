Interested in Working on Equity in Energy Efficiency Programs? CEE is HIRING!

This opportunity comes to us via a Middlebury alum who is looking for a graduating senior or graduated Feb:

The Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) is seeking a motivated, highly organized individual to serve as a Program Assistant for the new Center for Energy Behavior and Equity at CEE focusing on the human dimensions of energy efficiency programs. The Center will address the challenge of ensuring that energy users benefit more equitably from efficiency programs. This work will also focus on how to leverage behavioral science techniques and nudges (such as social norms, loss aversion, anchor bias, etc.) to benefit energy efficiency programs. The launch of this new Center builds off of CEE’s current collaboration with the UsersTCP of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on better engaging “Hard to Reach” (HTR) customers (such as low income, low-English proficiency, BIPOC, and small businesses) in energy efficiency programs.

For more information and to apply for this late-breaking position, see the full job description HERE. Don’t wait for the deadline, get your application in as soon as possible. Please direct any questions to Middlebury alumnae, Kira Ashby at kashby@cee1.org.