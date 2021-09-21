Interested in Working in Social Impact Abroad Post-Grad? Check out the Princeton in Africa, Asia and Latin America Fellowships

PRINCETON IN ASIA FELLOWSHIP:

“Greetings from the Princeton in Asia team! Our 2022-23 application opened on September 1st and will close on November 1st at 3 pm Eastern. We are so excited to engage with interested candidates and share information about our program. We have eliminated our application fee forever in an effort to reduce barriers to entry for our program.”

Join two more information sessions about what they are looking for in an applicant:

Info Session #3: Thursday, September 23rd at 1 pm Eastern Time

Info Session #4: Friday, October 8th at 3 pm Eastern Time

Apply to PiA HERE.

PRINCETON IN AFRICA FELLOWSHIP:

“Princeton in Africa’s 2022-23 fellowship application is now open here! Please share with any rising seniors or recent university graduates who may be interested in this unique opportunity.

Princeton in Africa (PiAf) is a non-profit organization that offers yearlong post-graduate fellowship opportunities with a variety of organizations working across the African continent. PiAf Fellows work in many different sectors, including international humanitarian aid, public & community health, business & economic development, agricultural development, and education & youth capacity building. Many of our fellowship organizations are also led by social entrepreneurs. Our host organizations include the African Leadership Academy, Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative, Emerging Public Leaders, International Rescue Committee, the International Livestock Research Institute and many other organizations – both large and small – doing remarkable work around the African continent. Princeton in Africa expects to offer approximately 30 fellowships in about 17 countries in the 2022-23 fellowship year. Since its launch in 1999, PiAf has placed nearly 700 Fellows in 36 countries across the continent.

Princeton in Africa Fellows serve organizations in a variety of sectors and fill roles within the organizations including Communications, Research, Business Development, Financial Analysis, Grant Writing, Program Management and Monitoring and Evaluation. Fellowships offer an incredible opportunity for personal and professional development, skill building and launching a meaningful career.

The deadline for 2022-23 fellowship applications is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern.

We will be hosting an Info Session webinar and office hours for applicants over the next few weeks. Prospective applicants should email piafapp@princetoninafrica.org to join the email list and get updates about these events.

To find out more information about Princeton in Africa please visit the “How to Apply” section of our website.”

PRINCETON IN LATIN AMERICA: UPDATE

August 2021

As colleges and universities prepare for the return to campus for a new academic year, we are sharing an important update regarding our application and placement cycles. PiLA will NOT hold a standard application cycle this fall and instead will focus on working with recent deferred finalists that remain interested and available to engage in our placement process, with the goal that as many deferred finalists as possible are matched with potential partners and will be able to interview (virtually) for tentative placements for 2022-2023. If, after working with finalists deferred from the Spring 2021 and Spring 2020 finalist pools, we determine that we will still need new applicants to fill available placements, it is possible we will open an abbreviated application cycle in early 2022. Any updates concerning an off-cycle application process, if occurring, will be posted on our website in early 2022.