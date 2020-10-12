Interested in Sustainable Investing? Join a Virtual Networking Event to Learn More

Join New England Sustainable Investing Network Event

On Thursday, October 22nd from 6pm-7pm EST, a group of Boston investment professionals will host a virtual networking session to introduce students and recent graduates to the field of sustainable investing, which typically focuses on investing as it relates to environmental and social issues, as well as impact investing.

Students and recent graduates will participate in three different small group breakout discussions where an industry professional will share information about their job in finance and how ESG is integrated into their firm’s strategy.

To get a sense of the types of firms that are practicing in this type of sustainable investing, check out affiliates to BASIC (Building A Sustainable Investing Community) Boston. BASIC connects the community of sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) professionals in the greater Boston area through educational programs and social networking opportunities.

No matter what your class year, this is a great opportunity to learn about sustainable investing and career options in this industry.