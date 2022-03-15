Interested in Learning More About Social Impact Investing?

RuralWorks Impact Partners (RuralWorks) is the investment manager of a $100 million social impact fund (Fund) established to provide greatly needed equity capital to growth-oriented and transitioning businesses committed to creating quality jobs and community wealth in rural America. The Fund’s strategy of partnering with local economic and community development entities to deliver capital Access, employee Empowerment and community Advancement supports the Fund’s goals of increasing economic mobility, generating community wealth, and building a more equitable and resilient rural economy. The Fund will target an appropriate risk-adjusted return to investors. The Fund expects to be licensed by the USDA to operate as a “Rural Business Investment Company” (RBIC) and to partner with LP investors committed to the success of rural America.

They are looking for a 2022 Social Media and Marketing Spring Term Intern, and you will have the chance to learn the ins and outs of starting a social impact investment fund.

