Interested in contributing to social change this summer in Monterey, California? EXTENDED DEADLINE!

Middlebury Social Impact Corps, a cohort-based program including MIIS Scholars and Middlebury College interns, will be working with host site, Impact Monterey County.



Applications are due by 9:00amPST/12:00pmEST on Friday, March 11, 2022 (deadline extended!)

Learn more on Handshake or by visiting go/socialimpactcorps

MSIC Intern Application (for undergraduate students)*

MSIC Scholar Application (for MIIS graduate students)

*Housing included, plus undergraduate Interns will receive a $3000 summer grant

Please contact Dr. Netta Avineri, MSIC Faculty Director (navineri@middlebury.edu) with questions or for more information.