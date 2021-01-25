Interested in Community Organizing/outreach and Food Insecurity?

Here are two full-time, temporary job postings from the Everyone Eats program (led by Knoll co-founder Jean Hamilton ’04 and fellow Midd alum Benjy Adler ‘03)! They could be perfect for students who are either deferring for the Spring semester or are only taking classes part time. They are both temporary jobs through the summer but pay a salary.

TO APPLY: Intervale/Everyone Eats job one (Everyone Eats Delivery Driver Distribution Coordinator) and two (Everyone Easts Community Outreach & Distribution Manager (Intervale Center)