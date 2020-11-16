INFO SESSION —  FAO Schwarz Fellowship in Social Impact

We recently announced six new Fellowship positions for graduates of the class of 2021. You can see them for yourself below.

The FAO Schwarz Fellowship program offers a transformative two-year experience designed to develop your leadership skills and prepare you for success in the social impact sector. Each Fellowship is paid and includes benefits.

You can learn more about the Fellowships during an online info session on Tuesday, November 17 from 10:00 –10:45 am EST. You’ll learn more about our new hosts and how to apply to be an FAO Schwarz Fellow. Please join us for that call and learn more about the Fellowship experience.

at a leading nonprofit host organization in New York, Boston, or Philadelphia Direct service work combined with strategic projects that deepen the Fellow’s knowledge of social challenges and prepare them for social justice careers

Online Info Sessions

Join us for a free 45-minute info session to learn more about the Fellowship. Register in advance to receive call-in details.

Next online info session

Tuesday, November 17

10:00 to 10:45 AM EST

We look forward to meeting you soon.