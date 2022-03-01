Immigration Advocacy Cohort Program Information Session

EVENT DATE: Wed, 03/09/2022

LOCATION: Adirondack House, Coltrane Lounge

TIME: 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The Immigration Advocacy Cohort Internship Program is the culmination of various student-led trips and projects focused on the topic of immigrant justice that have energized Middlebury students over the years. The program offers six students full-time summer internships with immigrant advocacy organizations based throughout the United States. Interns will also be connected as a cohort through a weekly Zoom discussion facilitated by a Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (MIIS) graduate student.

The host organizations, Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network (RMIAN) in Westminster, Colorado and Las Américas Immigrant Center in El Paso, Texas, focus primarily on providing free immigration legal services to immigrants in detention. The interns will be involved in their host organization’s legal orientation and detention team programs. Interns will support Pro Bono attorneys in evidence gathering and creating Country Condition reports that will be utilized to support clients in receiving asylum. They will also be trained to work the detention center hotline, engage in data entry, and translate legal documents.

Come to an Information Session to learn more about the program from co-directors Alexandra Burns and Olivia O’Brien, both class of ‘21.5.