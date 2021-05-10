Hunger Free VT is Hiring: Summer Intern & AmeriCorps VISTA Community Engagement Coordinator

Hunger Free Vermont is hiring two entry-level positions: a Summer Communications Intern and a 2021 AmeriCorps VISTA Community Engagement Coordinator.

The summer communications intern will assist and support Hunger Free Vermont’s communications efforts, including a website redesign which is currently underway. This intern will support and assist our Program Communications Specialist in creation and dissemination of communications materials, to help connect Vermonters to important food assistance programs and to raise awareness of the solutions for ending hunger. Duties will primarily focus on supporting our website redesign, website maintenance, social media, and improving/creating communications systems. The intern will report directly to Hunger Free Vermont’s Program Communications Specialist but will have the opportunity to engage with other Hunger Free Vermont staff who have technical expertise in a wide range of anti-hunger programs. This will provide the opportunity to learn more about the anti-hunger system at the local, state, and federal levels. The intern will receive a monthly stipend of $500 and will work 10-15 hours per week.

The AmeriCorps VISTA Community Engagement Coordinator will support Hunger Free Vermont’s work to

develop and implement a robust community engagement and education program. This position will

support community engagement activities for enhancing food security in Vermont through the coordination

of the Hunger Councils of Vermont and other education activities. The VISTA will receive training and increase their experience and skills in project management, communication, public speaking, strategic planning, community organizing, facilitation, and public education on nutrition and hunger issues. Hunger Free Vermont organizes 10 regional Hunger Councils across Vermont. These groups of local, state, and federal leaders work together to end hunger in their communities and Vermont. The Community Engagement Coordinator will provide backbone support for the Hunger Councils and collaborate with staff and Hunger Council leaders to coordinate logistics, develop agendas, set goals, record minutes, and manage effective community meetings.

There is more information about the positions and the application process on our website. We will be conducting interviews remotely through Zoom, and are committed to modifying the process as we are able to while maintaining the health and safety of all involved if any aspect of it poses a barrier.