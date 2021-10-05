Hot Social Impact Jobs & Internships on Handshake

There are lots of social impact jobs and internships being posted every day on Handshake, some from alums and friends of Middlebury, others from companies that are looking for liberal arts grads. Check them out today.

Here are the instructions on how to set up Handshake Job Alerts to let you know when new jobs & internships are posted to Handshake using the criteria you have set up. Below are a few that have popped into my inbox through Job Alerts that I set up:

ADL Ventures-Boston (Remote)

Associate – Energy and Buildings Innovation

Engagement Manager – Energy and Buildings Innovation

Project-based Consultants – Energy and Buildings Innovation

NREL – National Renewable Energy Laboratory-Golden, CO

Markets and Policy – Year-Round Graduate Intern

Ascend Analytics, LLC- Bolder, CO

Energy Analyst

EDP Renewables North America-Houston, TX

Project Development Analyst