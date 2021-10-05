CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Jobs & Internships on Handshake


There are lots of social impact jobs and internships being posted every day on Handshake, some from alums and friends of Middlebury, others from companies that are looking for liberal arts grads. Check them out today.

Here are the instructions on how to set up Handshake Job Alerts to let you know when new jobs & internships are posted to Handshake using the criteria you have set up. Below are a few that have popped into my inbox through Job Alerts that I set up:

ADL Ventures-Boston (Remote)

Associate – Energy and Buildings Innovation

Engagement Manager – Energy and Buildings Innovation

Project-based Consultants – Energy and Buildings Innovation

NREL – National Renewable Energy Laboratory-Golden, CO

Markets and Policy – Year-Round Graduate Intern

Ascend Analytics, LLC- Bolder, CO

Energy Analyst

EDP Renewables North America-Houston, TX

Project Development Analyst

IT Intern – Private Equity, Renewable Energy; Fall (part-time)CaptonaNew York City, New York, United States 
People & Operations 2022 Spring InternshipRenewable Energy Buyers AllianceWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Marketing & Communications Spring 2022 InternshipRenewable Energy Buyers AllianceWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Innovations Spring 2022 InternshipRenewable Energy Buyers AllianceWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Membership Spring 2022 InternshipRenewable Energy Buyers AllianceWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
DISC-e Spring 2022 InternshipRenewable Energy Buyers AllianceWashington, District of Columbia, United States

A&M Public Sector Services Summer Analyst Internship Program (Washington, DC and Seattle, WA)Alvarez & Marsal, LLCSeattle, Washington, United States and 1 more 
Spring Internship 2022International Development Group LLC1100 North Glebe Road, Arlington County, Virginia 22201, United States
Analyst Program – Brand StrategyKantarBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 4 more 
Global Recruiting AssistantLatham & WatkinsNew York City, New York, United States 
Trainee ConsultantLinksbridgeSeattle, Washington, United States
