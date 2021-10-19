CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


by

Education Policy InternHispanic FederationNew York City, New York, United States and 1 more 
Soil Conservationist Student Trainee Pathways Paid InternshipUS Department of AgricultureDawson, Georgia, United States and 1 more 
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Internship Program – Paid, Full-Time, Federal AgencyThe Washington CenterRockville, Maryland, United States 
Leadership Acceleration Program Internship Highmark HealthCamp Hill, Pennsylvania, United States and 1 more 
Virtual Health, Education, Labor, Pensions, Disability, and Oversight Interns/Law ClerksU.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and PensionsWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Student TeacherGreen Acres SchoolNorth Bethesda, Maryland, United States
Organizing Intern Spring 2022350 VermontBurlington, Vermont, United States 
Growth Spring Intern at Sana Labs in Stockholm, SwedenThe Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce of the USAStockholm, Stockholm, Sweden 
2022 Cleveland Foundation Summer Internship Program!Cleveland FoundationCleveland, Ohio, United States
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.