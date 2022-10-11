CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


by

Lots of internships and opportunities for graduating Febs in Handshake. Here are a few that came into my inbox:

Internship, The Creative Coalition, New York City, New York, United States and 1 more 
Research Intern, Sports Innovation Lab, 200 Portland Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, United States
Government and Public Relations Intern, Libra Group Libra Group, Miami, Florida, United States 
Research and Policy Intern, Learning Policy Institute, Palo Alto, California, United States and 1 more 
Colorado Economic Mobility Data Analyst, AmeriCorps, Denver, Colorado, United States 
Global Health Technical Coordinator, Project HOPE, Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Data Analyst, US Health Spending, UW Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Seattle, Washington, United States
Analyst Intern – Europe, Dalberg Advisors, Paris, France and 2 more
HRC Spring 2023 Internship, Human Rights Campaign, Washington, District of Columbia, United States
IFAW Wildlife Policy and Management Internship – Spring 2023 (remote or DC/hybrid), The International Fund for Animal Welfare, Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Blog Writer Intern Spring 23, Project Chimps, Morganton, Georgia, United States
DVHA Clinical Services Team Intern – Paid Internship, State of Vermont ,Waterbury, Vermont, United States 
Monitoring & Evaluation Intern, Management Sciences for Health, Boston, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more
Colorado Economic Mobility Outreach Coordinator, AmeriCorps, Denver, Colorado, United States 
Data Intern, City of Cambridge, MA, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Spring 2023 Undergraduate Internships, The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law School, Washington, District of Columbia, United States and 1 more
Intern, Policy, Data and Research, Best Friends Animal Society, Los Angeles, California, United States
Forest Service is hiring students and recent graduates – apply today! USDA Forest Service, United States
Water Quality Analyst (Natural Resource Specialist 3), Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Portland, Oregon, United States
Year Long National Park Service Internship with Housing: Gulf Islands National Seashore, National Park Service, Pensacola Beach, Florida, United States
Graphic Design Intern, 1% for the Planet, Burlington, Vermont, United States 
Individual & Corporate Prospect Research Intern, 1% for the Planet, Burlington, Vermont, United States 
Communications and Web Design Intern, 1% for the Planet, Burlington, Vermont, United States
BETA Battery Team Internship, BETA Technologies, South Burlington, Vermont, United States 
BETA Software Internship, BETA Technologies, South Burlington, Vermont, United States
Digital Energy Strategy Intern (Hybrid), Schneider Electric, Boston, Massachusetts, United States 
Product Marketing Intern (Spring 2023), Schneider Electric, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

CSR/Renewable Finance

Spring Program Intern, Financial Services Volunteer Corps, New York City, New York, United States
Treasury Analyst Intern, Green Street Power Partners, Stamford, Connecticut, United States 
2023 Summer Intern Program – Structured Placement, SMBC, 277 Park Avenue, New York City, New York 10017, United States 
Hard Assets, Renewable Summer Intern, VanEck, New York City, New York, United States
Sustainability Intern – Winter 4 Months, Ceridian, Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States and 1 more
Winter Term 2023 Consulting Intern – diIVe Virtual, diiVe, Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa and 1 more
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.