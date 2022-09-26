CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Below are some newly posted internships and jobs that may be of interest. Don’t forget to check out Handshake for the latest postings!

Winter Term Internships for Credit:

Winter Term 2023 – Research InternNYC Office of the MayorNew York City, New York, United States
Winter Term 2023 – Healthcare Professions Internship @ MAHEC Mountain Area Health Education CenterAsheville, North Carolina, United States

Renewable Energy/Sustainability/Environmental:

Creative Environmental InternshipHuman Impacts InstituteNew York City, New York, United States and 1 more
Campaign Staff – Climate/Environmental policy – Fall InternshipOhio Citizen ActionCleveland, Ohio, United States
Guest Speaking Presenter Intern Green Driving America Inc.Hyde Park, Vermont, United States
Environmental Analyst – Drinking Water Technical AssistanceNEIWPCCAlbany, New York, United States
Forest Service is hiring students and recent graduatesUSDA Forest ServiceUnited States 
Analyst, Division of Strategic Operations & AnalyticsNew York City: Department of Housing Preservation & DevelopmentNew York City, New York, United States 
Environmental Analyst – Lake MonitoringNEIWPCCAlbany, New York, United States
Environmental Solutions Analyst -New Markets & Business Development RESRichmond, Virginia, United States

Renewable Finance:

Research & Brokerage Internship, Renewable Energy & Environmental Commodities – Fall/Winter (part-time)Karbone675 3rd Ave #3004, New York, NY 10017, USA
Recruitment Sourcing & Research – Private Equity, Renewable Energy; Fall/Winter Intern (Part-Time)CaptonaNew York City, New York, United States 
Asset Management, Private Equity (Renewable Energy) – Summer Intern (Full-Time)CaptonaNew York City, New York, United States of America 
Private Equity Investment Analyst (Renewable Energy) – Summer Intern (Full-Time)CaptonaNew York City, New York, United States of America
Trading InternSol SystemsWashington, District of Columbia, United States

Policy & Research/Advocacy:

Legal InternFood & Water WatchWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Trade Policy AnalystInstitute for Agriculture and Trade PolicyMinneapolis, Minnesota, United States and 1 more
2023 Spring Research and Analysis InternshipPartnership for Public ServiceWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Organizing InternRights & DemocracyBurlington, Vermont, United States of America
Policy & Advocacy InternAlzheimer’s Association – Vermont ChapterWilliston, Vermont, United States
Intern, Corporate PartnershipsBest Friends Animal SocietyKanab, Utah, United States
Spring 2023 Data Analysis InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Business Development and Data Analytics Remote ExternshipParagon OneSan Francisco, California, United States
Analyst – USCamber CollectiveSan Francisco, California, United States and 2 more
Grants Research and DevelopmentViviendasLeónSan Francisco, California, United States 
International Development ResearchViviendasLeónSan Francisco, California, United States
Policy Analyst (Focus in Antimicrobial Resistance) Duke-Margolis Center for Health PolicyDurham, North Carolina, United States and 1 more

