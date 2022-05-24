CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Here are some social impact opportunities that have come into my inbox over the past week:

Green/Blue Economy Analyst Internship (PAID)Education Development CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Refuge Operations InternThe Student Conservation AssociationTrenton, Ohio, United States
Conservation InternMontana Conservation CorpsMalta, Montana, United States 
Internship – Private Sector in International DevelopmentPact Inc.Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Corporate Communications InternGlobalFoundriesMalta, New York, United States
Database Development and GIS Internship – Addis Ababa, EthiopiaMercy CorpsAddis Ababa, Ethiopia
Agriculture and Climate Change Specialist InternRegenerate DCWashington, District of Columbia, United States and 2 more
GHG PROTOCOL LAND SECTOR INTERN – World Resources Institute MIIS External OpportunitiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Intern, Communications – Aspen InstituteMIIS External OpportunitiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
HGB BridgeUp Externship Youth Crew LeaderThe Student Conservation AssociationNew York City, New York, United States 
Learning and Engagement InternWorld Resources InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Special Events and Fundraising InternGLBTQ Legal Advocates and DefendersBoston, Massachusetts, United States
New Leaders Collective (NLC) InternshipHamkae CenterAnnandale, Virginia, United States
Web Development InternAutism Society of AmericaRockville, Maryland, United States
Internship, CFR Digital, Multimedia, Summer 2022Council on Foreign RelationsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Market Research Data AnalystUnited Nations Childrens’ Fund (UNICEF)Copenhagen, Capital RegionDenmark, Denmark
Business and Community Outreach CoordinatorRegenerate DCWashington, District of Columbia, United States of America
Political Research Intern (Summer)PoliCornerNew York City, New York, United States 
Summer 2022 InternPoliCornerNew York City, New York, United States

