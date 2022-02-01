CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Check out some of these recently added internships and jobs in Handshake for this summer or if your a graduating FEB. Lots more where these came from!

Sustainability/Renewables/Energy/Utilities/Climate Change:

Communications/Social Media Intern (Remote)NextGen AmericaSan Francisco, California, United States
Operations Intern (Remote)NextGen AmericaSan Francisco, California, United States
Summer 2022 Internship- Ambition 2030 InitiativeCeresBoston, Massachusetts, United States
E&H – Entry Level Consultant – JR19553Ramboll US CorporationArlington County, Virginia, United States
2022 Summer GIS Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Boston, Massachusetts, United States 
2022 Summer Project Management Office Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Rochester, New York, United States and 1 more 
2022 Summer Business AnalystAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Portland, Oregon, United States 
2022 Summer Business Analyst / Server Infrastructure InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 1 more 
2022 Summer Business Development Green Hydrogen Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 1 more 
2022 Summer Commercial Business InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 2 more 
2022 Summer Health & Safety InternsAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States 
2022 Summer Compliance Law Clerk InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Brunswick, Maine, United States and 4 more 
2022 Summer Corporate Communications InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States 
Engineering InternshipAccelerate WindChicago, Illinois, United States and 2 more 
Undergraduate/Graduate Summer Intern: Improve Self-Service and Automation for Clients on Cloud PortalNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States 
Undergraduate/Graduate Summer Intern: Method to Deliver Logs and Analytics to Clients, Including Exception HandlingNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States 
Structured Finance Undergrad InternshipCypress Creek RenewablesSan Francisco, California, United States 
Climate Intern (Spring)U.S. PIRGBoston, Massachusetts, United States

Environmental Conservation:

Social Media & Marketing Intern (remote/in-person flexible)Treeline TerrainsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
Education and Outreach Fellow InternThe Student Conservation AssociationStoystown, Pennsylvania, United States

The Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association (MMA) is offering two internships at its Natural Science Museum during the 2022 summer. The MMA Natural Science Museum displays exhibits about the biology, ecology, and geology of Nantucket, as well as hand-on activities for guests to explore science topics. Live animals on display usually include snakes, turtles, a tortoise, frogs, butterflies, and freshwater fishes. The ideal candidates have interest and experience with biology and environmental education.

Policy/International/Civic Engagement:

Program Associate, Outreach Council on Foreign RelationsNew York City, New York, United States
ACE Student Fellow: Foreign Policy – Latin AmericaAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
ACE Student Fellow: CybersecurityAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States 
ACE Student Fellow: Data PrivacyAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States 
ACE Student Fellow: Foreign Policy – RussiaAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Programs InternThe World Affairs Councils of AmericaWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Communications InternThe World Affairs Councils of AmericaWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Intern, Political and Security AffairsThe National Bureau of Asian ResearchWashington, District of Columbia, United States
2022 Summer Internship ProgramCongressional Budget OfficeWashington, District of Columbia, United States

Fellowship in Spain Teaching English:

2022-2023 NALCAP North American Language and Culture Assistants Program in Spain:

The North American Language and Culture Assistants Program (NALCAP) is an educational outreach program sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Spain through the Embassy of Spain in the U.S. American and Canadian college students and graduates, who are native-like speakers of English and French (in Canada), partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to bolster language programs, as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English or French as a World/Foreign Language.

CCI-Sponsored with Funding–Use the Handshake filter for “Labeled By Your School–>CCI Sponsored (and we are adding new ones daily):

Arts Administrative Summer 2022 Internship Middlebury Community Music Center6 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States 
EastView at Middlebury – Summer Intern Elder Care EastView at Middlebury100 Eastview Ter, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States 
The Jack Langerman Hall of Fame InternshipHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment CompanyCanton, Ohio, United States 
UP for Learning Summer InternUP for LearningMontpelier, Vermont, United States
  • Great for a FEB GRAD: Want to live in Provence, France for 5-6 months?
DuVine Office Manager Internship (France)Duvine Cycling + Adventure Co.Camaret-sur-Aigues, Vaucluse, France

