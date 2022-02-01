Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Check out some of these recently added internships and jobs in Handshake for this summer or if your a graduating FEB. Lots more where these came from!
Sustainability/Renewables/Energy/Utilities/Climate Change:
|E&H – Entry Level Consultant – JR19553Ramboll US CorporationArlington County, Virginia, United States
|2022 Summer GIS Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|2022 Summer Project Management Office Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Rochester, New York, United States and 1 more
|2022 Summer Business AnalystAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Portland, Oregon, United States
|2022 Summer Business Analyst / Server Infrastructure InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 1 more
|2022 Summer Business Development Green Hydrogen Intern AVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 1 more
|2022 Summer Commercial Business InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States and 2 more
|2022 Summer Health & Safety InternsAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States
|2022 Summer Compliance Law Clerk InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Brunswick, Maine, United States and 4 more
|2022 Summer Corporate Communications InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Orange, Connecticut, United States
|Undergraduate/Graduate Summer Intern: Improve Self-Service and Automation for Clients on Cloud PortalNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
|Undergraduate/Graduate Summer Intern: Method to Deliver Logs and Analytics to Clients, Including Exception HandlingNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
|Structured Finance Undergrad InternshipCypress Creek RenewablesSan Francisco, California, United States
Environmental Conservation:
|Social Media & Marketing Intern (remote/in-person flexible)Treeline TerrainsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
|Education and Outreach Fellow InternThe Student Conservation AssociationStoystown, Pennsylvania, United States
- Maria Mitchell Association, Nantucket, MA, Natural Science Museum Internship –
The Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association (MMA) is offering two internships at its Natural Science Museum during the 2022 summer. The MMA Natural Science Museum displays exhibits about the biology, ecology, and geology of Nantucket, as well as hand-on activities for guests to explore science topics. Live animals on display usually include snakes, turtles, a tortoise, frogs, butterflies, and freshwater fishes. The ideal candidates have interest and experience with biology and environmental education.
Policy/International/Civic Engagement:
|ACE Student Fellow: Foreign Policy – Latin AmericaAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
|ACE Student Fellow: CybersecurityAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
|ACE Student Fellow: Data PrivacyAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
|ACE Student Fellow: Foreign Policy – RussiaAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
|Communications InternThe World Affairs Councils of AmericaWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Intern, Political and Security AffairsThe National Bureau of Asian ResearchWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|2022 Summer Internship ProgramCongressional Budget OfficeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Fellowship in Spain Teaching English:
2022-2023 NALCAP North American Language and Culture Assistants Program in Spain:
The North American Language and Culture Assistants Program (NALCAP) is an educational outreach program sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Spain through the Embassy of Spain in the U.S. American and Canadian college students and graduates, who are native-like speakers of English and French (in Canada), partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to bolster language programs, as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English or French as a World/Foreign Language.
CCI-Sponsored with Funding–Use the Handshake filter for “Labeled By Your School–>CCI Sponsored (and we are adding new ones daily):
|Arts Administrative Summer 2022 Internship Middlebury Community Music Center6 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States
|EastView at Middlebury – Summer Intern Elder Care EastView at Middlebury100 Eastview Ter, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States
|The Jack Langerman Hall of Fame InternshipHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment CompanyCanton, Ohio, United States
- Great for a FEB GRAD: Want to live in Provence, France for 5-6 months?