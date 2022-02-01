Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Check out some of these recently added internships and jobs in Handshake for this summer or if your a graduating FEB. Lots more where these came from!

Sustainability/Renewables/Energy/Utilities/Climate Change:

Environmental Conservation:

The Nantucket Maria Mitchell Association (MMA) is offering two internships at its Natural Science Museum during the 2022 summer. The MMA Natural Science Museum displays exhibits about the biology, ecology, and geology of Nantucket, as well as hand-on activities for guests to explore science topics. Live animals on display usually include snakes, turtles, a tortoise, frogs, butterflies, and freshwater fishes. The ideal candidates have interest and experience with biology and environmental education.

Policy/International/Civic Engagement:

Fellowship in Spain Teaching English:

2022-2023 NALCAP North American Language and Culture Assistants Program in Spain:

The North American Language and Culture Assistants Program (NALCAP) is an educational outreach program sponsored by the Ministry of Education of Spain through the Embassy of Spain in the U.S. American and Canadian college students and graduates, who are native-like speakers of English and French (in Canada), partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to bolster language programs, as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English or French as a World/Foreign Language.

CCI-Sponsored with Funding–Use the Handshake filter for “Labeled By Your School–>CCI Sponsored (and we are adding new ones daily):