Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Social Science/International Development/Health/Advocacy
|MDHHS Laboratory Outreach InternState of Michigan Department of Health & Human ServicesLansing, Michigan, United States
|FEMA’s 2023 Pathways Summer InternshipFederal Emergency Management Agency – FEMAWashington, District of Columbia, United States and 9 more
|Social Science Research Analyst (Student Trainee)U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector GeneralDallas, Texas, United States and 9 more
|Intensive Case Management InternInternational Rescue Committee263 West 38th Street, New York City, New York 10018, United States
Environment/Sustainability
|Summer Research Assistant – Energy & Environment Lab (environmental economics)Energy Policy Institute at Chicago (EPIC)Chicago, Illinois, United States and 1 more
|Paid Summer Internship Assisting Environmental Justice, Geographic Information Systems and Data AnalysisNew York State Office of the Attorney GeneralAlbany, New York, United States
|Climbing Ranger (PO-00734887)The Student Conservation AssociationWinthrop, Washington, United States
|Naturalist Intern (Summer and Summer/Fall)Walking Mountains Science CenterAvon, Colorado, United States
|NCBO/CRC Environmental Literacy Internship—Climate Change CurriculumChesapeake Research Consortium, Inc.904 S Morris St, Oxford, Maryland 21654, United States
|NCBO/CRC Assessing Fish Habitat Risk from Climate Change Effects InternshipChesapeake Research Consortium, Inc.200 Harry S Truman Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland 21401, United States
|Alexander Dickey Conservation InternshipVermont Center for EcostudiesWhite River Junction, Vermont, United States
|Future Ecologists InternshipVermont Center for EcostudiesWhite River Junction, Vermont, United States
|Natural Resource StewardThe Student Conservation AssociationAdirondack, New York, United States and 2 more
Renewables
Geospatial
|Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle /GIS TechnicianVermont Association of Conservation DistrictsColchester, Vermont, United States