Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Here are some new exciting opportunities in Handshake. Don’t wait until the deadlines to apply! Take these steps to get yourself prepared to submit an application before the deadlines: 1) Visit our CCI online Résumés & Cover Letters resources to check out the templates and a Guide to assist in tailoring your materials, 2) have a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) review your materials before submitting them at their Quick Question drop-in hours. Below are some opportunities that landed in my inbox today:
Environmental/Sustainability/Urban Planning:
|Engineer/Geologist Internship – Site SolutionsRamboll US CorporationIrvine, California, United States and 1 more
|Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Council AmeriCorps Member – Yosemite National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceYosemite National Park, California, United States
|Summer 2023 Research Assistant, Climate Digest – Job DescriptionY AnalyticsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Year Long Internship with National Park Service: GIS Assistant (Atlanta, GA metro)National Park ServiceSandy Springs, Georgia, United States
|Field Ecology InternMaine Natural Areas Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and ForestryAugusta, Maine, United States
|Student Intern Program, Summer 2023 – Engineering · Architecture · Planning · Computer Science/Information Services (5380) (5381) (5382) (1010)San Francisco Municipal Transportation AgencySan Francisco, California, United States
|Undergraduate Development Summer InternCypress Creek RenewablesSanta Monica, California, United States and 2 more
|Research & Brokerage Internship, Renewable Energy & Environmental Commodities – Spring/Summer (part-time)Karbone675 3rd Ave #3004, New York, NY 10017, USA
|Sustainability Sales Associate – Environmental & Renewable Energy CommoditiesKarboneNew York City, New York, United States
Nonprofit/Social Services/Advocacy:
|2023 Because of Her Story Cohort Internship ProgramSmithsonian American Women’s History InitiativeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Music/Rock Band Camp Counselor – Summer 2023Iroquois SpringsRock Hill, New York, United States – LOTS OF POSITIONS!
International Affairs & Development:
|Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace FellowshipThe Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace FellowshipWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Business Development InternshipManagement Sciences for HealthMedford, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more
|Research Assistant/Research Associate (38 North)The Stimson CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States – GIS Skills!
|Digital Strategy Intern for Data, Analytics, And Technology (US-based, Remote)Tetra Tech, Inc.Burlington, Vermont, United States and 1 more
VT-Based Internships & Jobs:
|2023 FWS Career Discovery Internship Program BiologyThe Student Conservation AssociationBrunswick, Vermont, United States and 16 more