Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


by

Here are some new exciting opportunities in Handshake. Don’t wait until the deadlines to apply! Take these steps to get yourself prepared to submit an application before the deadlines: 1) Visit our CCI online Résumés & Cover Letters resources to check out the templates and a Guide to assist in tailoring your materials, 2) have a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) review your materials before submitting them at their Quick Question drop-in hours. Below are some opportunities that landed in my inbox today:

Environmental/Sustainability/Urban Planning:

Engineer/Geologist Internship – Site SolutionsRamboll US CorporationIrvine, California, United States and 1 more
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Council AmeriCorps Member – Yosemite National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceYosemite National Park, California, United States
M&A Associate, Utility-Scale DevelopmentNexampBoston, Massachusetts, United States 
Wind and Solar Data AnalystNRG SystemsHinesburg, Vermont, United States
2023 Summer Internship – Global Energy & SustainabilityRMIBoulder, Colorado, United States
Summer 2023 Research Assistant, Climate Digest – Job DescriptionY AnalyticsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”) InternNextWorldSan Francisco, California, United States
Year Long Internship with National Park Service: GIS Assistant (Atlanta, GA metro)National Park ServiceSandy Springs, Georgia, United States
Field Ecology InternMaine Natural Areas Program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and ForestryAugusta, Maine, United States
Natural Resource Management InternAlachua Conservation TrustGainesville, Florida, United States
Student Intern Program, Summer 2023 – Engineering · Architecture · Planning · Computer Science/Information Services (5380) (5381) (5382) (1010)San Francisco Municipal Transportation AgencySan Francisco, California, United States
Summer InternPowerhouseOakland, California, United States
practice your skills of cooking using our farm food, to feed the farm family and community at our farm to table dinner, all the while learning how the food grows in the current state of the earth and climate change:winterberry farmBelgrade, Maine, United States
Undergraduate Development Summer InternCypress Creek RenewablesSanta Monica, California, United States and 2 more 
Summer InternDC WaterWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Research & Brokerage Internship, Renewable Energy & Environmental Commodities – Spring/Summer (part-time)Karbone675 3rd Ave #3004, New York, NY 10017, USA
Sustainability Sales Associate – Environmental & Renewable Energy CommoditiesKarboneNew York City, New York, United States
Youth LEAD Summer InternEnvironmental Traveling CompanionsSan Francisco, California, United States

Nonprofit/Social Services/Advocacy:

ECYC Summer InternshipEmerson CollectivePalo Alto, California, United States and 1 more
Data Management Outreach InternshipThe Lionheart FoundationDedham, Massachusetts, United States 
Social Media Outreach InternshipThe Lionheart FoundationDedham, Massachusetts, United States
2023 Because of Her Story Cohort Internship ProgramSmithsonian American Women’s History InitiativeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Music/Rock Band Camp Counselor – Summer 2023Iroquois SpringsRock Hill, New York, United States – LOTS OF POSITIONS!

International Affairs & Development:

Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace FellowshipThe Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace FellowshipWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Business Development InternshipManagement Sciences for HealthMedford, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more
Research Assistant/Research Associate (38 North)The Stimson CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States – GIS Skills!
Digital Strategy Intern for Data, Analytics, And Technology (US-based, Remote)Tetra Tech, Inc.Burlington, Vermont, United States and 1 more

VT-Based Internships & Jobs:

UP for Learning Summer 2023 InternUP for LearningMontpelier, Vermont, United States
2023 FWS Career Discovery Internship Program BiologyThe Student Conservation AssociationBrunswick, Vermont, United States and 16 more
Digital Strategy Intern for Business and Knowledge Management (US-based, Remote)Tetra Tech, Inc.Burlington, Vermont, United States and 1 more

