Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Here are some of the recent additions to Handshake for those students looking for internships and post-grad jobs:

Winter Term Internships for Credit:

Winter Term 2023 Undergraduate Nonproliferation Intern for Middlebury College StudentsMiddlebury Institute of International StudiesMonterey, California, United States
Winter Term 2023 Bilingual Patient Services InternOpen Door Clinic100 Porter Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States of America
Winter Term 2023 Comp Sci/GIS Intern (remote/in-person flexible)Treeline TerrainsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States

Renewable Energy:

2023 Summer Internships – Renewable Development & Offshore DevelopmentInvenergyChicago, Illinois, United States
Accounting Intern (onsite Stamford, CT) Fall/Winter/SummerAltus PowerStamford, Connecticut, United States
VC Industry Research & Data Analytics Remote ExternshipParagon OneBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 3 more
Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship In Collaboration With PwCParagon OneBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 9 more
2023 Hiring-Associate Recruitment Consultant (Entry Level)LHi Group LtdNew York City, New York, United States

Environment/Conservation/Ecology/Sustainable Ag & Foods:

2023 VNRC-VCV-VPA Legislative InternVermont Natural Resources Council11 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602, United States
Spring Editorial Intern5280 MagazineDenver, Colorado, United States
Environmental Partners Intern1% for the PlanetBurlington, Vermont, United States
Digital Media Member – Jimmy Carter National Historic ParkAmerican Conservation ExperiencePlains, Georgia, United States
Visitor Services Member – Loxahatchee National Wildlife RefugeAmerican Conservation ExperienceBoca Raton, Florida, United States 
Coastal Education InternMass AudubonNewburyport, Massachusetts, United States 
Animal Husbandry InternMass AudubonNewburyport, Massachusetts, United States 
Forest Birds Intern (HAWAII LOCAL ONLY)The Student Conservation AssociationMakawao, Hawaii, United States
Soil Conservationist InternUS Department of AgricultureNorwich, Connecticut, United States and 1 more
LTE – Fisheries GIS Development and Data Analyst (Madison)Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – DNRMadison, Wisconsin, United States 
Analyst Trainee (Hourly)NJ Department of Environmental ProtectionTrenton, New Jersey, United States 

Advocacy/Nonprofits:

Remote Public Interest Internship: Child Advocacy Alliance for Children’s RightsLos Angeles, California, United States
Community Research & Outreach Intern (Spanish) Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Austin, Texas, United States and 8 more 
Community Research & Outreach Intern (French) Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Portland, Maine, United States and 9 more
Project Management InternRAD-InnovationsCornwall, Vermont, United States
Advocacy & Campaign Team Intern Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Washington, District of Columbia, United States and 4 more 
Social Media Intern Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)New York City, New York, United States and 4 more 
Walk MS Development InternNational Multiple Sclerosis SocietyFort Lauderdale, Florida, United States and 1 more
Data Analyst and Administrator Intern Denver Rescue Mission6100 Smith Road, Denver, Colorado 80207, United States
Spring 2023 Internship at the Consortium for Gender, Security and Human RightsConsortium on Gender, Security and Human RightsBoston, Massachusetts, United States
