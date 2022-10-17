Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Here are some of the recent additions to Handshake for those students looking for internships and post-grad jobs:
Winter Term Internships for Credit:
|Winter Term 2023 Undergraduate Nonproliferation Intern for Middlebury College StudentsMiddlebury Institute of International StudiesMonterey, California, United States
|Winter Term 2023 Bilingual Patient Services InternOpen Door Clinic100 Porter Drive, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States of America
|Winter Term 2023 Comp Sci/GIS Intern (remote/in-person flexible)Treeline TerrainsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
Renewable Energy:
|2023 Summer Internships – Renewable Development & Offshore DevelopmentInvenergyChicago, Illinois, United States
|Accounting Intern (onsite Stamford, CT) Fall/Winter/SummerAltus PowerStamford, Connecticut, United States
|VC Industry Research & Data Analytics Remote ExternshipParagon OneBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 3 more
|Non-Profit Consulting Remote Externship In Collaboration With PwCParagon OneBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 9 more
|2023 Hiring-Associate Recruitment Consultant (Entry Level)LHi Group LtdNew York City, New York, United States
Environment/Conservation/Ecology/Sustainable Ag & Foods:
|2023 VNRC-VCV-VPA Legislative InternVermont Natural Resources Council11 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602, United States
|Digital Media Member – Jimmy Carter National Historic ParkAmerican Conservation ExperiencePlains, Georgia, United States
|Visitor Services Member – Loxahatchee National Wildlife RefugeAmerican Conservation ExperienceBoca Raton, Florida, United States
|Forest Birds Intern (HAWAII LOCAL ONLY)The Student Conservation AssociationMakawao, Hawaii, United States
|Soil Conservationist InternUS Department of AgricultureNorwich, Connecticut, United States and 1 more
|LTE – Fisheries GIS Development and Data Analyst (Madison)Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources – DNRMadison, Wisconsin, United States
Advocacy/Nonprofits:
|Remote Public Interest Internship: Child Advocacy Alliance for Children’s RightsLos Angeles, California, United States
|Community Research & Outreach Intern (Spanish) Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Austin, Texas, United States and 8 more
|Community Research & Outreach Intern (French) Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Portland, Maine, United States and 9 more
|Advocacy & Campaign Team Intern Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)Washington, District of Columbia, United States and 4 more
|Social Media Intern Spring 2023InReach (formerly AsylumConnect)New York City, New York, United States and 4 more
|Walk MS Development InternNational Multiple Sclerosis SocietyFort Lauderdale, Florida, United States and 1 more
|Data Analyst and Administrator Intern Denver Rescue Mission6100 Smith Road, Denver, Colorado 80207, United States