Hot Social Impact Internships, Jobs & Fellowships on Handshake


Below are a few of the opportunities that landed in my inbox over the week. In addition, CLICK HERE for a curated list of internships, jobs and fellowships with deadlines this week. Don’t wait to the last day to apply!

Environmental Conservation/Sustainability/Environmental Justice

Creative Environmental Internship 2022Human Impacts InstituteNew York City, New York, United States
Southeast Conservation Corps Leaders of Color Crew MemberUSDA Forest ServiceBerea, Kentucky, United States
Girl Scout Camp Program InternThe Student Conservation AssociationHouston, Texas, United States

Renewable Energy

Solar Development InternRanger Power LLCChicago, Illinois, United States
Summer Graduate/Undergraduate Student Assistant – Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) Section (REMOTE)MIIS External OpportunitiesSacramento, California, United States 
Summer Associate Internship – Legal (Project Planning) EDP Renewables North AmericaHouston, Texas, United States 
Customer Success Associate (remote flexible)VeriskBoston, Massachusetts, United States
Recruitment ConsultantSpencer OgdenNew York City, New York, United States

Nonprofit Social Services/Community Advocacy & Organizing/Accountability

REMOTE Public Interest Internship: Intake Intern (Summer 2022)Alliance for Children’s RightsLos Angeles, California, United States
Communications and Research InternCampaign for AccountabilityWashington, District of Columbia, United States

International Development/Policy/Global Advocacy & Impact/Global Health

Administrative Assistant, Global Talent Development ProgramsCultural VistasWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Visa SpecialistCultural VistasWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Impact & Effectiveness InternGlobal Fund for WomenSan Francisco, California, United States
Learning and Evaluation InternGlobal Fund for WomenSan Francisco, California, United States
U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program – 2022 FallU.S. Department of StateWorldwide
Associate, Global Health Policy and PoliticsThe O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health LawWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Project Management Analyst – International Development DivisionAbt AssociatesAtlanta, Georgia, United States and 3 more
