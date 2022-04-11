Hot Social Impact Internships, Jobs & Fellowships on Handshake

Below are a few of the opportunities that landed in my inbox over the week. In addition, CLICK HERE for a curated list of internships, jobs and fellowships with deadlines this week. Don’t wait to the last day to apply!
Environmental Conservation/Sustainability/Environmental Justice
|Southeast Conservation Corps Leaders of Color Crew MemberUSDA Forest ServiceBerea, Kentucky, United States
Renewable Energy
|Summer Graduate/Undergraduate Student Assistant – Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) Section (REMOTE)MIIS External OpportunitiesSacramento, California, United States
|Summer Associate Internship – Legal (Project Planning) EDP Renewables North AmericaHouston, Texas, United States
Nonprofit Social Services/Community Advocacy & Organizing/Accountability
|REMOTE Public Interest Internship: Intake Intern (Summer 2022)Alliance for Children’s RightsLos Angeles, California, United States
|Communications and Research InternCampaign for AccountabilityWashington, District of Columbia, United States
International Development/Policy/Global Advocacy & Impact/Global Health
|Administrative Assistant, Global Talent Development ProgramsCultural VistasWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|U.S. Department of State Paid Student Internship Program – 2022 FallU.S. Department of StateWorldwide
|Associate, Global Health Policy and PoliticsThe O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health LawWashington, District of Columbia, United States