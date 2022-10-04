Hot Social Impact Internships and Jobs on Handshake

Winter Term Internships:
|Winter Term 2023 Intern – Office of General CounselMiddlebury College – Office of the General CounselMonterey, California, United States
|Winter Term internship 2023: Health & Wellness Education Middlebury College – Center for Health and WellnessMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
|Costume Shop Winter Term 2023 InternshipMiddlebury College Costume ShopMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES:
|Analyst – US, Camber Collective • Washington, District of Columbia
|Farmacy Project, Food as Medicine: Spring and/or Summer InternshipVermont Farmers Food CenterRutland, Vermont, United States
|Research & Community Engagement Internship 2023United States of CareWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Marketing and Communications Summer Intern, ChattanoogaEnvironmental Solutions GroupChattanooga, Tennessee, United States
|Law Clerk, Healthy Together (Medical Legal Partnership)Children’s Law CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States