Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs

Check these out in Handshake:

Undergraduate Conservation Innovation Summer Intern at The Nature Conservancy. New York City, NY. Deadline: April 11th

Lake Champlain Committee (LCC) Water Protection Internship at Lake Champlain Committee. Burlington, VT. Deadline: April 12th

Community Solar Summer Intern at Nautilus Solar Energy Portland, ME, Boston, San Francisco, New Jersey, New York City. Deadline: April 15th

Solar Business Development Summer Internship at Nautilus Solar Energy. San Francisco, New Jersey, New York, City. Deadline: April 16th