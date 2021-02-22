Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs

Here are new internships and jobs that have come into my inbox from postings on Handshake. I’ve tried to sort them in categories that might get your attention. Get your applications in before the deadlines:

ENVIRONMENTAL/CONSERVATION/CLIMATE CHANGE:

Community Climate and Energy Intern You will work in support of the development of a Climate Action Plan for Addison County, VT. This will include collaborative work with a planning consultant, a range of community organizations and local governmental officials, as well as other stakeholders, building policy expertise and gaining valuable professional development skills. This is an excellent opportunity to help design and implement climate and energy projects while learning about planning processes and theories of social change.

Copy Writer Intern @Climate of Denial is a non-profit committed to fact-based climate change education and advocacy. It is a response to pervasive climate change and science denial. We are looking for writers interested in communications and/or environmental science to help create and maintain an accountability resource list to track climate change deniers in government, media, and business.

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS & DEVELOPMENT:

Summer 2021 Education Services Intern (IINE-Boston) The International Institute of New England is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving refugees and immigrants in Boston, MA, Lowell, MA, and Manchester, NH. The Institute offers internships to students, graduate students, and recent graduates with demonstrated interest or experience in supporting refugee, asylee, and immigrant populations. Each internship includes an educational component, through which interns contextualize their experience and reflect on their service.

Check out this listing too internships with some focus on Latin American

ENERGY & RENEWABLES:

GLOBAL SECURITY & TERRORISM:

Research and Social Media Outreach Internship The Institute for Science and International Security, a Capitol Hill-based non-profit research organization concerned with nuclear non-proliferation, seeks qualified undergraduate or graduate student interns for an unpaid research and social media outreach internship in the spring and summer terms of 2021. The position starts on a rolling basis and lasts at least eight weeks.

YOUTH MENTORING/CHILDREN’S RIGHTS/EDUCATION

Remote Summer 2021 Intern – Rural Education Action Program – China: This “Middlebury-friendly” internship from June 14 to July 2nd offers an exciting opportunity to support the work of the Rural Education Action Program (REAP), an impact evaluation organization that aims to inform sound education, health and nutrition policy in China. REAP’s goal is to help school children from vulnerable communities enhance their human capital and overcome obstacles to education so that they can escape poverty and better contribute to China’s developing economy.

CCI-SPONSORED PAID INTERNSHIPS:

