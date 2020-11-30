CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake SOCIAL IMPACT Jobs & Internships


by

Welcome back from break! Don’t forget to check out the new opportunities on Handshake since last week. Here is a curated Handshake Social Impact full listing, as well as some new internships and jobs that caught my attention below:

Energy Industry Summer Analysis (Student Trainee)Federal Energy Regulatory CommissionWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Spring 2021 Intern Opportunities: RemoteDemocratic Attorneys General AssociationWashington, District of Columbia, United States
HIV Program Coordinator, HAPClinton Health Access InitiativeBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more
Remote Social Services & Outreach Coordinator Intern Spring 2021 (Spanish)AsylumConnectNew York City, New York, United States 
Student Advocacy Spring ProgramYleana Leadership FoundationBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 3 more
Youth RISE Intern (Remote) International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Financial Education Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Refugee Resettlement Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Adult Education Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Career Pathways Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Cultural Orientation Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Housing and Logistics Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Human Trafficking Outreach, Prevention, and Education (HOPE) Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Training and Outreach Intern (HOPE) (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Job Development Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Social Media & Online Content Intern (Remote)International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Impact Investment Summer Associate, Health & Human ServicesQuantified VenturesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Impact Investment Summer Associate, Environmental FinanceQuantified VenturesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
