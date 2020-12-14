CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake Social Impact Jobs & Internships


Check out these exciting spring and summer internships and jobs, sorted by application deadlines, in the social impact sectors (environment, renewables, sustainable agriculture, social services, nonprofits, NGOs, international affairs) on Handshake HERE. Don’t wait to the deadlines to apply! Below are a few that came into my inbox this past week:

Summer Journalism MentorshipNinth Wave GlobalCampeche, Campeche, Mexico
Editorial InternMalala FundNew York City, New York, United States 
Undergraduate Policy and Communications Intern (Spring 2021) – Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action LabAbdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL)400 Main Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142, United States 
Communications & Media Winter/Spring 2021 InternThe Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF)Valhalla, New York, United States
Mental Health Innovation & Legislative Change – Campus Leader (remote, non-compensated)Ignite Mental Health (Harvard Innovation Labs VIP 19′)Kingsville, Texas, United States and 518 more 
Special Projects InternAchilles InternationalNew York City, New York, United States 
Energy Efficiency Research Intern The Consortium for Energy EfficiencyMiddleton, Massachusetts, United States 
TEDx Content InternTED ConferencesNew York City, New York, United States 
2021 Internship – GIS and Data IntegrationChicago Transit AuthorityChicago, Illinois, United States 
Civic Digital Fellowship – Software Engineering InternshipCoding it ForwardWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Civic Digital Fellowship – Product Management Summer InternshipCoding it ForwardWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Civic Digital Fellowship – Design Summer InternshipCoding it ForwardWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Civic Digital Fellowship – Data Science Summer InternshipCoding it ForwardWashington, District of Columbia, United States
2021 Virtual Summer InternshipsNational Gallery of ArtWashington, District of Columbia, United States
