Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs


Here are some of the Handshake opportunities that have landed in my inbox. Check them out:

Environmental/Sustainability/Renewable Energy/Sustainable Food Systems:

GEM Internship Summer 2021Global Energy MonitorSan Francisco, California, United States
Summer Associate VISTA (Volunteer in Service to America)South Cumberland Plateau VISTASewanee, Tennessee, United States
News and Politics FellowGristSeattle, Washington, United States 
Environmental Justice FellowGristSeattle, Washington, United States
Summer Associate – Offshore DevelopmentEDP Renewables North AmericaNew York City, New York, United States 
Environmental Commodities Brokerage – Summer AnalystKarboneNew York City, New York, United States of America 
Brokerage/Research Internship – SummerKarbone675 3rd Ave #3004, New York, NY 10017, USA 
Summer Associate- DG Solar Project FinanceEDP Renewables North AmericaNew York City, New York, United States
AmeriCorps VISTAThe Food Bank of Western MassachusettsHatfield, Massachusetts, United States
Due Diligence Summer InternGreen Street Power PartnersTallahassee, Florida, United States 
Operations Engineering InternCypress Creek RenewablesAsheville, North Carolina, United States and 2 more

International Development & Trade:

Policy Associate – J-PAL North America Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL)Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Teacher (Bilingual English/Spanish) $5,000 Relocation Assistance $1,500 sign-on bonusBethany Christian ServicesHavertown, Pennsylvania, United States

Public & Global Health:

Malaria Task Order Finance Associate, GHSC-PSMChemonics InternationalArlington County, Virginia, United States 
The Samya Rose Stumo Memorial Fellowship for Global HealthThinkWell GlobalManila, Philippines and 3 more
Policy Analyst and/or Research AssistantDuke-Margolis Center for Health PolicyWashington, District of Columbia, United States

Nonprofits/Advocacy/Social Justice & Policy/Child Welfare:

App Design & Development Internship Opportunities (Remote) – Spring/Summer/Fall 2021Mzuzah Charitable Inc.,Los Angeles, California, United States of America and 3 more
Immigration Policy Research AssociateAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Summer 2021 Federal Intern, DCThe Vera Institute of JusticeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
