Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs

MIDDLEBURY CCI-SPONSORED (HIRING MIDD STUDENT)
|Summer 2021 – Food Systems Interns (2 Interns) with Housing: Shelburne Farms1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, United States of America
|EastView at Middlebury – Summer Intern Elder Care EastView at Middlebury100 Eastview Ter, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States
|Mapping and Increasing Child Care Capacity in Vermont InternshipEarly Care and Learning Partnership, Inc.Burlington, Vermont, United States
ENVIRONMENTAL/RENEWABLE ENERGY/SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE
|Summer Associate – Offshore Outreach & Communications InternEDP Renewables North AmericaCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
|Powerhouse Marketing & Innovation InternshipPowerhouse & Powerhouse VenturesOakland, California, United States
|Common Roots Hearth to Table: Artisan Flatbread Creation in our new Wood Fired Clay Oven! Summer 2021 Internship Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States
|Common Roots Farm to Fork Culinary Internship: Summer Term 2021 Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States
|Common Roots Homemade Value-Added Product Production: Summer 2021 Internship Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States
SOCIAL JUSTICE
|2021 Housing & Health Policy InternshipThe North Carolina Justice CenterRaleigh, North Carolina, United States
NONPROFIT/SOCIAL SERVICES/SOCIAL POLICY
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS/DEVELOPMENT
|Economic Research InternUS Department of Commerce – International Trade Administration – HeadquartersWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Government Affairs Summer Intern (REMOTE, UNPAID)Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)—Chicago17 North State Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602, United States of America
|Intern, Abshire-Inamori Leadership AcademyCenter for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Summer 2021 Virtual Internship at KaramahABPA InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Congressional Relations Graphics and Digital Marketing Summer InternshipWoodrow Wilson International Center for ScholarsWashington, District of Columbia, United States of America