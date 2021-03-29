CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs


MIDDLEBURY CCI-SPONSORED (HIRING MIDD STUDENT)

Summer 2021 – Food Systems Interns (2 Interns) with Housing: Shelburne Farms1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne, Vermont 05482, United States of America 
EastView at Middlebury – Summer Intern Elder Care EastView at Middlebury100 Eastview Ter, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States 
The Jack Langerman Hall of Fame InternshipHall of Fame MediaCanton, Ohio, United States 
Mapping and Increasing Child Care Capacity in Vermont InternshipEarly Care and Learning Partnership, Inc.Burlington, Vermont, United States

ENVIRONMENTAL/RENEWABLE ENERGY/SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE

Legal Summer InternFarm SanctuaryWatkins Glen, New York, United States
Editorial InternAppalachian Mountain ClubBoston, Massachusetts, United States
Summer Associate – Offshore Outreach & Communications InternEDP Renewables North AmericaCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Powerhouse Marketing & Innovation InternshipPowerhouse & Powerhouse VenturesOakland, California, United States 
Asset Management InternGreenbacker CapitalPortland, Maine, United States
Common Roots Hearth to Table: Artisan Flatbread Creation in our new Wood Fired Clay Oven! Summer 2021 Internship Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States
Common Roots Farm to Fork Culinary Internship: Summer Term 2021 Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States
Common Roots Homemade Value-Added Product Production: Summer 2021 Internship Common Roots1100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, Vermont 05403, United States

SOCIAL JUSTICE

2021 Housing & Health Policy InternshipThe North Carolina Justice CenterRaleigh, North Carolina, United States
Verité Administrative InternshipVeritéAmherst, Massachusetts, United States
E-Learning and Instructional Design InternshipVeritéAmherst, Massachusetts, United States

NONPROFIT/SOCIAL SERVICES/SOCIAL POLICY

Social Work Summer InternElwynPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
InternThe Cicero InstituteAustin, Texas, United States

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS/DEVELOPMENT

Website Migration and Archiving InternInternational Atomic Energy AgencyVienna, Austria 
Economic Research InternUS Department of Commerce – International Trade Administration – HeadquartersWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Intern – Administration, I (152147-J)United NationsNew York City, New York, United States 
Intern – Administration, I (152152-J)United NationsNew York City, New York, United States
Fall 2021 InternshipThe Carter CenterAtlanta, Georgia, United States
Government Affairs Summer Intern (REMOTE, UNPAID)Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)—Chicago17 North State Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602, United States of America
Intern, Abshire-Inamori Leadership AcademyCenter for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Summer 2021 Virtual Internship at KaramahABPA InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Congressional Relations Graphics and Digital Marketing Summer InternshipWoodrow Wilson International Center for ScholarsWashington, District of Columbia, United States of America
Junior Data Scientist – Multiple LocationsIDinsightDakar, Dakar, Senegal and 3 more

