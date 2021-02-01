CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs


Below are internships and jobs that dropped into my inbox, which can be accessed through Handshake:

Town Hall Theatre Summer 2021 InternTown Hall Theater68 S Pleasant St, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States
Radio and Research InternHeritage Radio NetworkNew York City, New York, United States 
Summer 2021 Internship with the Consortium on Gender, Security and Human Rights Consortium on Gender, Security and Human RightsBoston, Massachusetts, United States 
Intern – Operational SupportUnited NationsNew York City, New York, United States 
Intern – Executive and Management Support United NationsNew York City, New York, United States
2021 – 2022 Yearlong Communications and Media Relations InternChicago Transit AuthorityChicago, Illinois, United States
Summer Delegates Program 2021Center for Global DevelopmentWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Interactive Design Apprenticeship for Social Impact Design AgencyConstructiveNew York City, New York, United States
Applied Research Spring Intern (Tableau, Data-Driven Storytelling)Basil LabsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Energy Efficiency Intern – Spring 2021 (for course credit)The Consortium for Energy Efficiency35 Village Road, Middleton, Massachusetts 01949, United States 
Clean Energy Intern Summer 2021ADL VenturesBoston, Massachusetts, United States 
Project Development InternRanger Power LLCMadison, Wisconsin, United States

