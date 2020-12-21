CCI Career Paths

Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs


Don’t forget to take a holiday break and while you’re on break feel free to check out the opportunities that are on Handshake HERE.

Highlights of a few that have landed in my inbox this week are:

Summer Student Trainee (Economics)Federal Energy Regulatory CommissionWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Human Resources Spring InternFederal Energy Regulatory CommissionWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Finance InternStemSan Francisco, California, United States 
Intern – R&D Undergrad SummerSandia National LaboratoriesLivermore, California, United States 
Non-Profit Operations InternshipGrowing Gardens of Boulder County1630 Hawthorn Avenue, Boulder, Colorado 80304, United States
Academic Advisor (Economics Track)Thinktown Education Inc.New York City, New York, United States
Intern – Nanosystems Synthesis/Analysis – R&D Graduate – SummerSandia National LaboratoriesAlbuquerque, New Mexico, United States 
Summer 2021 State Fiscal Project Communications Intern Center on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Summer 2021 Communications InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
