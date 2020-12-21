Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs

Don’t forget to take a holiday break and while you’re on break feel free to check out the opportunities that are on Handshake HERE.
Highlights of a few that have landed in my inbox this week are:
|Summer Student Trainee (Economics)Federal Energy Regulatory CommissionWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Human Resources Spring InternFederal Energy Regulatory CommissionWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Non-Profit Operations InternshipGrowing Gardens of Boulder County1630 Hawthorn Avenue, Boulder, Colorado 80304, United States
|Mandarin-Speaking Educational ConsultantThinktown Education Inc.New York City, New York, United States
|Intern – Nanosystems Synthesis/Analysis – R&D Graduate – SummerSandia National LaboratoriesAlbuquerque, New Mexico, United States
|Summer 2021 State Fiscal Project Communications Intern Center on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States