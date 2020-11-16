CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Hot Handshake SOCIAL IMPACT Internships & Jobs


by

Don’t forget to spend some time checking out Handshake’s offerings for internships and jobs the environment & sustainability, renewables, non-profits, social services, and international trade & development. Check out this curated listing HERE. Below are recent internships and jobs that have landed in my inbox via my customized job alerts:

Winter Term 2021 SBEC Climate Action InternCity of South BurlingtonSouth Burlington, Vermont, United States
Global Youth Advocate 2021Humanitarian Affairs AsiaBangkok, Bangkok, Thailand 
Spring Development Operations and Research InternGLBTQ Legal Advocates and DefendersBoston, Massachusetts, United States
Intern – Nuclear Verification Undergraduate – SummerSandia National LaboratoriesAlbuquerque, New Mexico, United States
Watson Health- Analytic Consultant (Early Professional)IBMAnn Arbor, Michigan, United States
Regulatory/Quality Associate (Early Professional)IBMCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Accounting Associate for NonprofitsArabella AdvisorsDurham, North Carolina, United States
[REMOTE] Winter / Spring 2021 – Projects/Research Assistant – Transportation Behavior DesignThe Root SolutionsSan Francisco, California, United States 
[REMOTE] Winter / Spring 2021 – Marketing and Communication VolunteerThe Root SolutionsSan Francisco, California, United States

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.