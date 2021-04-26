Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Jobs

Social Justice & Equity/Governance

Farm to Institution New England (FINE) is Hiring: Part-time Intern/Associate Positions

FINE seeks 2-3 interns/associates to join the team to work on several projects and activities in the summer of 2021 (with potential for continued employment). We are eager to work with individuals who are excited about creating a more resilient, just, sustainable regional food system. We will work with the interns/associates to identify the activities that are most aligned with their interests and skill sets, particularly within following areas: Research and Evaluation; Communications, Programs.



Location: Work will be performed 100% remotely.

Compensation: $15.00/hr, part-time.

Benefits: This position is not eligible for benefits.

To Apply: Please submit your application, resume (1 page preferred), and cover letter to the TSNE careers portal by April 26, 2021.

