CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Hot Handshake Social Impact Internships & Job Opportunities


by

Here are some new opportunities that have entered Handshake amongst the many others that are there. Apply TODAY!

Environmental/Renewables/Sustainability

Coral Reef Conservation & Technology InternPerry Institute for Marine ScienceWaitsfield, Vermont, United States
Conservation Fellow – AmeriCorps positionsMontana Conservation CorpsBozeman, Montana, United States

Government/Public Policy/International

Fall Interns 2021International Development Group LLCArlington County, Virginia, United States
Events and Communications Internship, Economic StudiesBrookings Institution (The)Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Intern Diversity and Inclusion NJ Economic Development AuthorityTrenton, New Jersey, United States 
Summer and Fall Policy & Research Internships — Paid, RemoteNew England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE)Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Social Services/Youth/Empowerment

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.