Green Jobs & Resources

From climate advocate, Ed Carley and his weekly newsletter Ed’s Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs list, here are some great entry-level jobs he shared:

Analyst. Customer First Renewables. Gaithersburg, MD. https://www.customerfirstrenewables.com/connect-with-us/career/Analyst.664b4.php. Entry level. Thanks Blake!

Energy Efficiency Associate. Energy Solutions. Orange, CA. http://energy-solution.hrmdirect.com/employment/job-opening.php?req=1414636&&#job. Appears to be entry level.

Program Support, Energy Efficiency. ICF. Columbia, MD. https://www.icf.com/careers/jobs/R2003282. Entry level.

Professional Training and Education Programs Manager. PHIUS. Chicago, IL. https://www.phius.org/Jobs/Education%20Program%20Manager.pdf. Bachelors.

GSAM, Fixed Income, ESG & Impact Investing Research Analyst, Associate/Vice President (2 positions). Goldman Sachs. New York, NY or London, UK. https://uscareers-goldmansachs.icims.com/jobs/67320/gsam%2c-fixed-income%2c-esg-%26-impact-investing-analyst%2c-associate-vice-president/job?hub=7&mobile=false&width=730&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240. 1+ year experience. Thanks Betty!

Associate. BSR. San Francisco, CA. https://boards.greenhouse.io/bsr/jobs/4970267002. 1-3 years experience and Masters degree.

Here’s an Event Ed recommends: Build Back Better by Joining the Government by Women in Clean Energy for Biden. December 3 and 4, 2020.

If you aren’t subscribed to Ed’s email and you’d like to be, please sign up here: edsjobslist.com. If you’d like to send a job tip use EdsCleanJobs@gmail.com.