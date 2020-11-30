Green Corps is Hiring Next Class of Environmental Organizers!

Green Corps is looking for college graduates who are ready to take on the biggest environmental challenges of our day.

Click here to learn more about Green Corps’ paid environmental organizing fellowship.

Our program starts by putting you in an intensive classroom training. You learn about issues and campaigns, organizing theory and principles, and skills from recruiting volunteers to staging a media event. Then, you move to a more hands-on experience. You make a difference on important campaigns to transition our country to clean energy, protect wildlife, and more. For example, Lauren Karpinski, an organizer from the Green Corps Class of 2019, brought together a coalition of 40 groups that helped win a landmark solar energy bill in Arkansas this past year.

The planet needs all the help it can get. To win now and build a strong foundation for lasting progress, we need people who know how to organize: to run organizations and campaigns that will inspire the support and action we need to save our planet.

We’re accepting the top 20 out of more than 1000 applicants for our 2021-2022 program. If you’re passionate about the environment and ready to learn and practice the craft of organizing, Click here to apply.

Green Corps’ year long program begins in August 2021 with Introductory Classroom Training, and continues with field placements in multiple locations across the U.S. Candidates must be willing to relocate. For the foreseeable future, all of our staff are working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact field organizer, Caro Fett, directly at (203) 940-0689 or caro[at]greencorps.org.

Green Corps is part of The Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Visit publicinterestnetwork.org to learn more. Green Corps is an equal opportunity employer.