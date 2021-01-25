Graduating Seniors: Work in Renewable Energy Finance

A Middlebury alum from 38 Degrees North, a Marin County, California-based private investment firm specializing in renewable energy infrastructure with a primary focus on solar energy and battery storage, is looking for someone inspired by the opportunity to gain experience in renewable energy, transactions, financial modeling, investor management, and new investment origination, while working in an entrepreneurial environment.

The Analyst or Associate will assist the team in all aspects of working with our key partners, including capital providers (equity and debt), project development partners, and external asset management contractors. Responsibilities include: detailed financial modeling, due diligence support, transaction management, asset management, new investment analysis and proposal assembly and various other business management activities. We are a small entrepreneurial company, and the Analyst or Associate will have the opportunity to learn new skills and rapidly develop his/her career.

If you are interested in the position and have additional questions, please email info@38degreesn.com to learn more and apply.